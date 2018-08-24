The Chattanooga Valley Middle School varsity volleyball team is now 2-1 after a 10-25, 25-20, 25-18 win at Dade on Thursday.
Madison Lennon had four aces for the Maroon-and-Silver. Macey Smith collected two aces, while Paris Shelton added an ace and four digs. Koda O’Dell had two digs, while Alyssa Wooten also played well for the Lady Eagles.
It was a similar result in the JV match as the Lady Eagles dropped the first set, but came back to win to match, 19-25, 25-23, 15-8.
Caitlyn Smolik, Alli Young, Sara Friar and Betsy Hixon were the top servers for CVMS with Friar picking up an ace.