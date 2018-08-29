The Chattanooga Valley varsity Lady Eagles defeated Dade in a league match in Flintstone on Tuesday, pulling out a narrow 27-25 win in the opening set before blitzing the Lady Wolverines, 25-4, in the second set.
Paris Shelton reeled off 12 consecutive serves at one point, including four aces. Alyssa Wooten also had a streak of 12 consecutive serves and finished with a pair of aces. Madison Lennon picked up four aces, while Koda O'Dell added two.
Head coach Jennifer Hobbs said the entire team played well and ended the match with 60 offensive three-hit plays.
CVMS (3-1) will try and keep their winning ways going on Thursday as they travel to Saddle Ridge.
In the JV match, Dade pulled out a close, 25-20, 19-25, 15-10 win. Caitlyn Smolik, Allie Young, Betsy Hixon and Emily Ensley had solid matches from the serving line for the Lady Eagles.