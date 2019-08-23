The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles scored a 25-11, 25-17 varsity win at Rossville on Thursday. Individual statistics for CVMS had not been provided as of press time.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Ashley Ladd had four aces. Haylee Cross finished with two aces, while Rilynn Strickland and Savannah Hall each had one kill.
CVMS also won the junior varsity match by scores of 25-6 and 25-18. Individual statistics for CVMS had not been provided as of press time.
Ana Anguiana had four aces for Rossville. Ianna Luttrell added three aces and one kill. Stella Stephens recorded two aces and two kills, while Maya Bible added one ace and one kill.