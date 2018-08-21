The Rossville Lady Bulldogs made the short drive to Flintsone on Tuesday, but returned home with a straight-sets loss to longtime rival Chattanooga Valley.
The Lady Eagles picked up their first victory of the young season, 25-20, 25-20.
BreeAnna Ledford had seven aces and three digs for Rossville. Meagan Cordova had an ace, a kill and three digs. Brylee Benson and Ivey Stargel each had one ace, while Ivey also recorded one kill.
Rossville (1-2) will play at Lakeview on Thursday, while CVMS (1-1) will travel to Dade.
In the junior varsity match, CVMS earned another sweep, this time by scores of 25-17 and 25-22.
Rilynn Strickland had three aces for the Lady Bulldogs, followed by Piper Newbille, Stella Stephens, Maya Bible and Ashley Ladd with one ace each. Stephens, Olivia Middlebrooks and Haylee Cross each had one kill.
Individual statistics for the Lady Eagles were not provided as of press time.