Chattanooga Valley Eagles

The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles collected a three-set win over Dade on Thursday, 25-16, 21-25 and 25-19. Madison Lennon set up Koda O'Dell for six kills, Cate Voyles for a pair of kills and Ava Rosenbloom for one. Paris Shelton had eight aces, followed by O'Dell with six, while Lennon and Alyssa Wooten also served well for the Lady Eagles.