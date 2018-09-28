The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles collected a three-set win over Dade on Thursday, 25-16, 21-25 and 25-19. Madison Lennon set up Koda O'Dell for six kills, Cate Voyles for a pair of kills and Ava Rosenbloom for one. Paris Shelton had eight aces, followed by O'Dell with six, while Lennon and Alyssa Wooten also served well for the Lady Eagles.
Middle School Volleyball: CVMS closes out regular season with win over Dade
Scott Herpst
