The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles and junior varsity Lady Eagles posted home wins over Dade County on Tuesday.
In the varsity match, Deborah Gutierrez had 11 consecutive service points to help build up a big lead and the Lady Eagles went on to a 25-12, 25-22 win. Head coach Jennifer Hobbs said Kylee Thurman and Emma Bowman were also standouts in the match.
Sara Friar had three aces and six unreturnable serves as CVMS won the JV match, 25-14 and 25-17. Emily Ensley and Caitlyn Smolik added two aces each, while Allie Young and Cami Towns both recorded four digs.