Three of the top four seeds held serve on the first night of the 2019 North Georgia Athletic Conference volleyball tournament in Trenton on Monday.
Playing at Dade Elementary School, No. 1-seeded Heritage took down No. 8 Dade, 25-14 and 25-12, as Aaliyah Rodgers had 10 aces and Georgia Taylor collected seven aces to go with six assists.
Haylee Brownsey finished with five kills and three aces. Carmiya Motter had four kills and an ace. Ava Davey picked up two kills and three aces, while Sydney McAllister added an ace and dished out eight assists in the win.
The other match in the top half of the bracket saw No. 5 Ringgold score a thrilling 18-25, 25-22, 25-20 win over No. 4 Saddle Ridge.
Cady Helton recorded 16 assists to go with four kills, six digs and an ace. Tiffany Cavin added five aces, three assists and three digs. Kayleigh Carpenter picked up eight assists, five digs and three aces, while Brooke Baldwin also had eight assists to go with three digs and two kills.
Also contributing in the victory was Sophia Patterson (four assists, three digs, one ace) and Mattox Hollingsworth (one kill).
For the Lady Mustangs, Erin Lemons had a team-high eight kills while adding 11 assists, eight digs and two aces. Vianca Segarra had four aces, five digs and a pair of kills. Mercedes Mitchell dished out 17 assists to go with her two digs and Maggie Hambrick racked up 34 digs, four aces, two assists and a kill.
Also getting on the stat sheet for Saddle Ridge was Cecelia Davenport (four kills, one block, one dig), Fanny Barber (15 digs, three kills, one ace), Aubrey Nowlin (three kills, two aces, one block), Mary Alice Ertz (one dig), Sierra Nowlin (one assist) and Makenna Meloche (one kill, one dig).
The No. 3-seeded LaFayette Lady Ramblers continue their strong late-season play with a 25-10, 25-13 win over No. 6 Lakeview.
Michaela Baker had four kills and an ace. Jenna Torbett had four aces and an assist. Erin Ball had three aces. Sierra Cunningham had two aces and two kills. Kenedy Ludy picked up three digs and Gracie Headrick added two assists.
For the Lady Warriors, Jessy Blevins recorded three service points with an ace. Zoey Martin had three kills, while Madolynn Loyd picked up two.
The night’s other match saw No. 2 Gordon Lee beat No. 7 Chattanooga Valley. No further details on this match were available as of press time.
The tournament will continue today with semifinal action at DES. Heritage will battle Ringgold at 5 p.m., followed by LaFayette against Gordon Lee at 6. The championship match will be played at 5 on Wednesday, also at DES, with the awards ceremony to follow.