The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs showed why they just might a contender at next month's NGAC track championships by winning a four-team meet at Ringgold High School on Friday night.
Saddle Ridge won five events and collected 67 points to beat host Ringgold (57), Lakeview (32.5) and visiting North Whitfield (28.5).
Lexi Baker got things going for the Lady Mustangs by winning both the discus (76-1 1/2) and the shot put (24-2). Auriyan McClure took first in the long jump (13-4) and Haynie Gilstrap took top honors in the 1600 (6:22). The Lady Mustangs "A" relay team won the final event of the night, the 4x400, in a time of 5:00.
Ringgold won six events. Maddy Bacon had track's version of a hat trick by sweeping the high jump (4-8), the 100 hurdles (17.54) and the 400 (1:08.65). Autumn Green doubled up in the 100 (13.37) and the 200 (28.16), while the 4x100 "A" relay team also took first (55.34).
Katie Bono won the 800 for Lakeview in a time of 2:58.
There was no such drama in the boys' meet as the Tigers ran away to victory with an even 100 points and took first in eight events. The Pioneers from Whitfield County (36.5) were a distant second, followed by Lakeview (26) and Saddle Ridge (23.5).
Will Wright took the long jump (16-4) and the high jump (5-3) for the Tigers, while J.D. Harris won both the 100 hurdles (16.93) and the 400 (1:01.95). Cole Guthrie won the discus (113-9), O'Reilly Matthews was first in the 800 (2:44), while the 4x100 "A" team (51.17) and the 4x400 "A" team (4:31) were also victorious.
Taylor Frady won the shot put (34-11) for the Warriors and Carson Carpenter earned first-place points in the 1600 (6:07) for the Mustangs. North Whitfield's winners were Tyler Locklear in the 100 (12.06) and David Spurgeon in the 200 (25.17).