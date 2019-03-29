The Ringgold track teams won a five-team meet at LFO High School on Thursday, but not before holding off strong challenges.
On the girls' side, the Lady Tigers picked up 69 points to win the team title with Rossville just behind with 61 points. Lakeview (55) took third, followed by Chattanooga Valley (47) and LaFayette (18).
Maddy Bacon won twice for Ringgold in the 100 hurdles (17.10) and the high jump (4-10). Bacon also placed second in the 400 (1:08.65). Madelyn Jackson took first in the 200 (29.63) and was second in the long jump (12-8), while the Lady Tigers also won the 4x100 (56.17).
Allie Logan was second in the 100 hurdles (18.46), Savannah Stevens was third in the discus (64-2) and Hannah Scott took third in both the 100 (14.31) and the long jump (11-10.25).
The Lady Bulldogs saw Shayla Rosson win the 100 (13.85) and take second in the 200 (29.81). Isabelle McGill was first in the 400 (1:08.64) and third in the 800 (2:57.89). Ardeja Battle claimed first in the discus (69-2.5) and second in the shot put (25-5.25), while Eliana Rodriguez was first in the long jump (12-8.25).
Rossville also took third in the 4x100 (59.32) and the 4x400 (5:19.34).
For Lakeview, Katie Bono was the top scorer as she swept the 800 (2:51.22) and the 1600 (6:29.15) and placed third in the high jump (4-0) in a jump-off. Taylor Rodreguez was second in the high jump (4-2) and third in the 100 hurdles (18.63) and Christina Gass was second in the 1600 (6:33.29).
Also placing high for the Lady Warriors Kaile Richiez, who was third in the 1600 (6:59.86). and the 4x400 relay team (5:06.60), who was second.
Chattanooga Valley's only win came in the 4x400 relay (5:01.91), while the 4x100 team was second (57.39).
Amiya Smith was runner-up in the 100 (14.15) and third in the 200 (29.82). Alexis Wheeler was second in the discus (67-11.5) and third in the shot put (24-8.5), while Madison Lennon was second in the 800 (2:54.31).
DeShayla Green won the shot put for LaFayette (27-6.5) and Maci Martin was third in the 400 (1:11.83).
The Ringgold boys collected 92 points to win the meet, followed by Chattanooga Valley (65), Rossville (49.5), Lakeview (27.5) and LaFayette (16.5).
Winning for the Tigers was Brent Bowman, who won the 800 (2:26.71) and the 1600 (5:27.04). O'Reilly Matthews took first in the 400 (59.13) and the high jump (5-3) and was second in the long jump (17-2.25).
Brady Gray won the discus (122-8) and third in the shot put (34-10). Destin Troutman was first in the 100 hurdles (17.15) and second in the discus (94-4). The 4x400 relay team also took first (4:11.42), while the 4x100 team was second (48.50).
Chattanooga Valley did not win any individual events, but got runner-up finishes from Isaac Woodall in the 400 (1:00.36), Destin Wheeler in the 800 (2:38.01) and Henry Holden in the 1600 (5:58.87). Ian Byrd and Flint Dempsey tied for second in the high jump (4-10) and Byrd was third in the 200 (27.00).
Victor Gross was third in the 800 (2:38.40) and Wheeler was third in the 1600 (6:02.90). Elijah Hood placed third in the 100 hurdles (17.95). The Eagles' 'A' team was second in the 4x400 (4:12.86), while the 'B' team was third (4:38.34). CVMS also took third in the 4x100 (52.54).
Darrian Burks was a double winner for Rossville as he won the 100 (12.14) and the 200 (26.19). Burks also placed third in the long jump (17-1.5). Zion Irvin captured the long jump (17-3) and was second in the 200 (26.72). The 4x100 team also won (48.29) and Tyler Davis was third in the 100 (12.96).
For Lakeview, Logan Carmona was the winner in the shot put (35-7.5) and was third in the discus (93-7). Austin Goff placed second in the 100 hurdles (17.18), while LaDarrius Bunch was third in the 400 (1:04.08).
LaFayette's Evan Williams was second in the 100 (12.91) and Logan Stephens was second in the shot put (35-5.5).