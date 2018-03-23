The Heritage Middle School track teams fended off its challengers to win a four-team meet at Ridgeland High School on Thursday.
The Lady Generals finished with 117 points to get past Chattanooga Valley (103) for the win. Gordon Lee (60) was third, while LaFayette (4) was fourth.
Kaylan Davis and Emily Woody both won multiple events for Heritage. Davis won the long jump (13-11 1/4), the 400 (1:05.77) and the 800 (2:44), while Woody claimed first in the 100 (13.63) and the 200 (29.01).
Other winners included Katie Thompson in the high jump (no height listed), Gracie Murray in the 100 hurdles (18.07), the 4x100 "A" team (56.16) and the 4x400 "A" team (4:50).
Gordon Lee's Arilyn Lee followed in the family footsteps by sweeping the discus (86-10) and the shot put (26-8), while Maggie Dickson won the 1600 (6:22) for the Lady Eagles.
On the boys' side of the ledger, the Generals amassed 97 points to hold off LaFayette (78), Chattanooga Valley (51) and Gordon Lee (27).
Justin Lee took first for the Generals in the 200 (25.92) and the 400 (59.73), while Gavin Chandler was first in the 800 (2:330 and the 1600 (5:29). Marcus Fortson won the shot put (38-2 3/4) and the 4x400 "A" relay team also earned first-place points (no time listed).
For the Ramblers, Jaylon Ramsey doubled up in the high jump (no height listed) and the long jump (17-0). Harrison Watkins won the 100 hurdles (16.55) and the 4x100 "A" relay team also took first (51.00).
Chattanooga Valley picked up wins in the other two wins. Cash Montgomery won the discus (131-4) and Dillon Shropshire won the 100 (12.32).