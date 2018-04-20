The final middle school track meet before the start of next week's NGAC championships gave some insight into how things may shake down next Tuesday and Thursday at LFO High School.
Thursday afternoon, on the same track where the league meet will be held. the Heritage Generals and Lady Generals swept the team titles of the Lakeview Warrior Invitational. The meet featured eight NGAC schools that will be competing next week.
The Heritage girls finished with 139.5 points to outdistance Chattanooga Valley (93) for the top spot. Gordon Lee (65.5) was third and Ringgold (51) was fourth, followed by Saddle Ridge (44), Rossville (25), LaFayette (20) and Lakeview (13).
Heritage's Kaylan Davis took first place in three events. She won the long jump (14-7 1/4), the 400 (1:07.29) and the 800 (2:37) to score 30 points for her team.
Heritage also got first-place points from Katie Thompson in the shot put (29-4 1/2), Gracie Murray in the 100 hurdles (17.35) and the 4x400 relay team (4:48).
The second-place Lady Eagles won just one event as the 4x100 relay team crossed the line in first place (57.80).
Arilyn Lee had the lone first place finish for Gordon Lee as she won the discus (96-3).
Ringgold took first-place points in three events with two coming on the strength of Autumn Green's sweep in the 100 (13.55) and the 200 (28.37). Maddy Bacon also won first place in the high jump (4-8), beating Thompson on a tiebreaker.
The other event winner was Haynie Gilstrap of Saddle Ridge, who crossed the line first in the 1600 (6:08).
The Generals won the boys' meet with 124 points, though their margin of victory over the Eagles (107) was a bit closer. LaFayette (94) was a respectable third, while the rest of the field included Ringgold (54), Gordon Lee (44), Rossville (13), Lakeview (8) and Saddle Ridge (6).
Heritage won five events. Justin Lee doubled up in the 200 (25.68) and the 400 (58.19). Will Waldrop was first in the 800 (2:29). Gavin Chandler won the 1600 (5:26) and the Generals took first in the 4x400 relay (4:14).
Chattanooga Valley won three events and it was another record-breaking night for Cash Montgomery.
After setting a new school record last week in the shot put at 43-3, Montgomery won on Thursday with a throw of 48-2 1/2. Then in the discus, his heave of 139-7 was a only about a foot shorter that his school record (140-9 1/2) that he set on Tuesday.
Dillon Shropshire also won the 100 for CVMS (12.53).
The rest of the first-place awards were collected by LaFayette. Jaylon Ramsey swept the long jump (17-4) and the high jump (5-7). Harrison Watkins won the 100 hurdles (15.47) and the Ramblers 4x100 team also crossed the line first (51.77).
The 2018 NGAC track championships will begin this coming Tuesday at LFO with the finals of the field events and preliminary heats in the running events. The finals of the running events will be held on Thursday to wrap up the meet.