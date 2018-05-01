Last year, the Heritage Lady Generals and the Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles battled down to the wire to determine the 2017 NGAC track championship before Heritage pulled away late to win by just 12 points.
Those two clashed again in this year's event with the same outcome, although the Lady Generals enjoyed a much more comfortable victory this time around.
Heritage, who led by 13 points after the completion of the field events this past Wednesday, padded their lead in the finals of the running events on Monday at LFO High School to win their second straight league title.
The Lady Generals won six total events - four on Monday - and finished with 139 points. Of the eight schools in the field, they earned the most points in eight of the 12 events. The Lady Eagles did not win any individual events, but still managed 83 points, good enough for the runner-up trophy.
Ringgold, who took first four times individually, was third with 65 points. Gordon Lee (56) and Saddle Ridge (54) finished fourth and fifth, respectively, winning one event each, while LaFayette (26), Rossville (22) and Lakeview (21) rounded out the field.
Heritage's Katy Thompson took first in the shot put (29-10 1/2) on Wednesday, while teammate Kaylan Davis was first in the long jump (14-10).
Inclement weather pushed Day 2 of the meet back some four days, but it didn't seem to bother the Lady Generals, who got a win from Gracie Murray in the 100 hurdles (16.73) to open things on Monday. Davis later came back to win the 400 (1:05.35) and take first in the 800 (2:42) for a second straight year. Heritage would also make it two consecutive titles in the 4x400 (4:35).
Ringgold got a first-place win by Maddy Bacon (5-0) in the high jump last week. Bacon's jump was just two inches short of the current reported state leader (5-2), according to ga.milesplit.com. Also flirting with a record was Gordon Lee's Arilyn Lee, who won the discus (92-5) last week at, coming within four feet of the current state mark of 95-10.
Speedster Autumn Green cemented her standing as the top sprinter in the NGAC again this season as she swept both the 100 (13.00) and the 200 (27.52) for the second straight year. The Lady Tigers also took first in the 4x100 (54.60) for the second time in a row.
Monday's other individual winner was another repeat champion as Saddle Ridge's Haynie Gilstrap crossed the line in 5:49 to win the 1600 and set a new personal-record.
Heritage, Chattanooga Valley and LaFayette would battle it out in the boys' meet, but it was the Generals' taking control in the longer distance races to win the team title with 117 points. The Eagles (104) were second, with the Ramblers (90) placing third.
Ringgold (55) edged Gordon Lee (54) for fourth place, while Lakeview (19), Saddle Ridge (12) and Rossville (11) completed the standings.
The Generals also won four track events on Monday, two courtesy of Justin Lee, who raced to victory in the 200 (25.41) and the 400 (57.00). Gavin Chandler took first in the 1600 (5:19), while Will Waldrop won the 800 (2:25).
LaFayette, who got wins from Jaylon Ramsey in the high jump (5-4) and the long jump (17-8 1/3) last week, saw Ramsey take first in the 100 (11.83) on Monday. Harrison Watkins took first place in the 100 hurdles (15.01) and LaFayette held on to win a close 4x100 race (49.97).
Chattanooga Valley's two wins came on Day 1 of the meet last week as Cash Montgomery won the shot put (43-4 1/2) before blowing away the competition with a monstrous throw in the discus (158-4).
Unofficially, Montgomery's heave is the longest discus throw by a middle school boy in the state of Georgia this season. Stats complied by ga.milesplit.com show the current mark for 2018 at 158-2 by Kendall Campbell of Chapel Hill Middle School, which was set on April 14.
Gordon Lee won the final event of the meet as they raced to the win in the 4x400 (4:03).