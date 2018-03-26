Temperatures dipping into the high 40s and biting winds weren't enough to keep the Heritage Middle School track teams from flexing some goosebump-covered muscles on Monday as they swept their Catoosa County foes in a three-team track meet at Heritage High School.
The Lady Generals finished with 83.5 points, easily outdistancing Ringgold (35.5) for the win, while Lakeview (7) finished third.
Heritage claimed victory in seven events. Three of the victories were turned in by Kaylan Davis, who won the long jump (15-3 1/2), the 400 (1:06.10) and the 800 (2:48).
Katie Thompson won the shot put (26-2) and Ava Morrison picked up a win in the discus (67-0). Heritage's "A" teams also swept the relays. They won the 4x100 in 56.78 seconds, while they clocked in at 4:57 in the 4x400.
Maddy Bacon claimed first place in the high jump (4-6) and in the 100 hurdles (17.98) for Ringgold, while Autumn Green once again swept the 100 (13.90) and the 200 (28.88).
Lakeview's lone win was turned in by Katie Bono, who crossed the line in 6:18 to win the 1600.
On the boys' side, the Generals won with 73 points, followed by Ringgold (45) and Lakeview (8).
Heritage had three multiple winners. Marcus Fortson dominated in the shot put (41-10) and later added a victory in the 100 (13.26). Gavin Chandler claimed wins in the 800 (2:28) and in the 1600 (5:16), while Justin Lee won the long jump (16-3), the 200 (26.79) and the 400 (58.57).
The Generals' 4x400 "A" team also crossed the line first, clocking in at 4:26.
The Tigers got two wins from Cole Guthrie in the discus (107-5), Will Wright in the high jump (5-3), J.D. Harris in the 100 hurdles (16.81) and the 4x100 "A" team (52.83).