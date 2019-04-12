An absolute perfect night, weather-wise, greeted seven teams at the 2019 Gordon Lee Invitational track meet in Chickamauga on Thursday.
The Heritage girls took advantage of the ideal conditions and picked up 125 points to win going away. Gordon Lee was second with 82 points, while Ringgold (79) was a close third. The rest of the standings included Chattanooga Valley (63.5), Rossville (45.5), Lakeview (41.5) and LaFayette (29.5).
The Lady Generals won just four individual events, two by Avah Morrison, who swept the shot put (26-4.5) and the discus (81-0). Aaliyah Rodgers took first in the long jump (14-6.5), while the Heritage 4x100 relay team crossed the line first in a time of 55.94 seconds.
Rodgers also took second place in the 400. Dayonna Perryman was runner-up in both the 100 and the 200. Harper Carstens was second in the high jump. Emily Woody finished second in the long jump, while the Heritage 4x400 relay team also finished second.
Third-place finishers for the Lady Generals included Woody in the 200 and Carmen Potter in the 1600.
Gordon Lee did not have any individual winners on Thursday, but finished second in four events. Makenna Evans was second in the discus. Seanna Norton was second in the 100 hurdles. Ansley Dendy was runner-up in the 800, while the 4x100 team also finished second.
Finishing third for the Lady Trojans was Makenzie Stoker in the high jump, Sophia McDonald the 800 and the Gordon Lee 4x400 relay team.
Ringgold was led by triple event winner Maddy Bacon, who won the high jump (5-1), the 100 hurdles (16.81) and the 400 (1:07.40). The Lady Tigers' 4x400 team also crossed the line first in a time of 4:52.
The Lady Tigers also got third-place points from Savannah Stevens in the discus, Allie Logan in the 100 hurdles and the 4x100 relay team.
For Chattanooga Valley, Madison Lennon won the 800 in a time of 2:50.94. Amiya Smith finished third for the Lady Eagles in both the long jump and in the 100.
Shayla Rosson raced to victory in the 100 for Rossville in a time of 13.75 seconds, while teammate Jada Hall crossed the line in 28.68 to win the 200. Isabelle McGill finished third for the Lady Bulldogs in the 400.
The other individual win on the afternoon came from Lakeview's Katie Bono, who took the 1600 in a time of 6:28.78. Christina Gass was second in that same event for the Lady Warriors.
LaFayette had its only top three finish in the shot put as Dashayla Green finished second and Lexie Ramirez took third.
For the boys', Ringgold piled up 122 points to score a comfortable margin of victory. Chattanooga Valley was second with 73 points, edging out Heritage, who finished third with 71. The rest of the standings included Gordon Lee (57), Lakeview (55), Rossville (54) and LaFayette (32).
Individually, Brady Gray won both the shot put (35-0.5) and the discus (116-0) for the Tigers. O'Reilly Matthews clocked in at 58.25 to win the 400, while the 4x100 team (50.45) and the 4x400 team (4:13) also were victorious for Ringgold.
Matthews placed second in the high jump. Destin Troutman finished second in the discus and in the 100 hurdles, while Brent Bowman was runner-up in the 800 and in the 1600. Andre Ellis added a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles.
Runner-up Chattanooga Valley did not win any events, but got a second-place finish in the 4x400 relay and third-place finishes from Isaac Woodall in the 400, Henry Holden in the 800 and the 4x100 relay team.
Heritage had one individual winner in Paxton McCrary, who won the 200 in a time of 25 seconds flat. McCrary also took second in the 100 and third in the long jump, while the Generals' 4x100 team also took second. J.D. Black was third in the high jump for Heritage, while Will Riddell was third in the 1600.
Josh Underwood had a solid day for Gordon Lee as he won the long jump with a distance of 17-7. He also finished second in the 200, while teammates Sam Wells and Braxton Turnipseed were second in the shot put and 400, respectively.
Rossville got first-place points from Zion Irvin in the 100 hurdles (16.26) and Darrian Burks in the 100 (11.75). Irvin was second in the long jump and third in the 200. Tyler Davis was third for the Bulldogs in the 100, while Rossville's 4x400 team also placed third.
The biggest individual winner of the night on the boys' side was Lakeview's Jamichael Davis. Davis won the high jump in a jump-off tiebreaker (5-6), claimed the 800 (2:27.48) and also won the 1600 (5:31.04). Logan Carmona was third for the Warriors in the shot put.
And for LaFayette, its only third-place finish of the night was turned in by Logan Stephens in the discus.