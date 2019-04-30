Considering their performances all season, the Heritage girls and the Ringgold boys came into the 2019 North Georgia Athletic Conference Track Championships as the teams to beat.
And in the end, no one could.
The Lady Generals racked up 108.5 points to win the championship, while the Tigers ran away with 128 points in Tuesday's conference meet at LFO High School.
The Heritage girls won just four individual events, but had 10 total top-four finishes. Gordon Lee finished as runner-up with 85 points, while Chattanooga Valley (64.5) edged out Ringgold (63) for third place. The rest of the girls' standings included Saddle Ridge (58.5), Rossville (38), Lakeview (36.5) and LaFayette (13).
Meanwhile the Ringgold boys took first place in six different events and had 15 separate top-four finishes. A close battle for the runner-up trophy saw Rossville (89) edge out Chattanooga Valley (88.5) by a half-point, while Gordon Lee (62) was fourth. Heritage (38), LaFayette (28), Saddle Ridge (19.5) and Lakeview (15) completed the standings.
The Lady Generals had just one double winner in distance specialist Zoie St. John. St. John swept both the 800 (2:37) and the 1600 (5:57), while Avah Morrison earned first place in the discus (74-7). The other win for the Navy-and-Red came in the 4x400 (4:41).
Individually, the day's big winner was Saddle Ridge's Auriyan McClure. McClure won the 200 (27.85), the 400 (1:03.33) and the long jump (15-4.5) for the Lady Mustangs. Ringgold standout Maddy Bacon took first place in both the 100 hurdles (17.52) and in the high jump (5-0).
Other first place winners on Tuesday included Rossville's Shayla Rosson in the 100 (13.90), Chattanooga Valley's Alexis Wheeler in the shot put (28-7) and the Gordon Lee 4x100 relay team, who put last year's disappointment behind them and set a new school-record of 54.77.
Ringgold's boys were led by Brent Bowman, who took first place in the 800 (2:26), the 1600 (5:26) and the high jump (5-4) as he defeated teammate O'Reilly Matthews on a jump-off tiebreaker. Matthews also finished first in the 400 (57.16), while the Tigers swept the throwing events. Destin Troutman won the shot put (39-5) and Brady Gray took top honors in the discus (103-1).
Rossville, who enjoyed its best showing at the championships in several years, got wins by Darrian Burks in the 100 (12.54) and in the 200 (25.54). Zion Irvin was first in the 100 hurdles (15.34), while the Bulldogs also took the 4x100 crown (48.95).
The night's other winners included Gordon Lee's Josh Underwood in the long jump (17-10) and the Chattanooga Valley's 4x400 team (4:02).
2019 NGAC Girls' Track Results
100 - Shayla Rosson (Rossville) 13.90, 2. Aaliyah Rodgers (Heritage), 3. Amiya Smith (Chattanooga Valley), 4. Emily Woody (Heritage)
200 - Auriyan McClure (Saddle Ridge) 27.85, 2. Emily Woody (Heritage), 3. Amiya Smith (Chattanooga Valley), 4. Riley Shirley (Gordon Lee)
400 - Auriyan McClure (Saddle Ridge) 1:03.33, 2. Katieann Thompson (Chattanooga Valley), 3. Maddy Bacon (Ringgold), 4. Cate Voyles (Chattanooga Valley)
800 - Zoie St. John (Heritage) 2:37, 2. Madison Lennon (Chattanooga Valley), 3. Katie Bono (Lakeview), 4. Madeline Matthews (Ringgold)
1600 - Zoie St. John (Heritage) 5:57, 2. Haynie Gilstrap (Saddle Ridge), 3. Katie Bono (Lakeview), 4. Christina Gass (Lakeview)
100 Hurdles - Maddy Bacon (Ringgold) 17.52, 2. Seanna Norton (Gordon Lee), 3. Taylor Rodreguez (Lakeview), 4. Allie Logan (Ringgold)
4x100 - Gordon Lee 54.77, 2. Heritage, 3. Ringgold, 4. Chattanooga Valley
4x400 - Heritage 4:41, 2. Ringgold, 3. Gordon Lee, 4. Chattanooga Valley
High Jump - Maddy Bacon (Ringgold) 5-0, 2. Makenzie Stoker (Gordon Lee), 3. Harper Carstens (Heritage), 4. Mallory Groce (Gordon Lee)
Long Jump - Auriyan McClure (Saddle Ridge) 15-4.5, 2. Shayla Rosson (Rossville), 3. Aaliyah Rodgers (Heritage), 4. Emily Woody (Heritage)
Shot Put - Alexis Wheeler (Chattanooga Valley) 28-7, 2. Avah Morrison (Heritage), 3. Lexi Baker (Saddle Ridge), 4. Lexie Ramirez (LaFayette)
Discus - Avah Morrison (Heritage) 74-7, 2. Makenna Evans (Gordon Lee), 3. Lexi Baker (Saddle Ridge), 4. Savannah Stevens (Ringgold)
2019 NGAC Boys' Track Results
100 - Darrian Burks (Rossville) 12.54, 2. Andre Ellis (Ringgold), 3. Tyler Davis (Rossville), 4. Paxton McCrary (Heritage)
200 - Darrian Burks (Rossville) 25.54, 2. Braxton Turnipseed (Gordon Lee), 3. Andre Ellis (Ringgold), 4. Zion Irvin (Rossville)
400 - O'Reilly Matthews (Ringgold) 57.16, 2. Braxton Turnipseed (Gordon Lee), 3. Isaac Woodall (Chattanooga Valley), 4. Harrison Wofford (Ringgold)
800 - Brent Bowman (Ringgold) 2:26, 2. Henry Holden (Chattanooga Valley), 3. Collin Black (Heritage), 4. Victor Gross (Chattanooga Valley)
1600 - Brent Bowman (Ringgold) 5:26, 2. Walker Johnston (Gordon Lee), 3. Destin Wheeler (Chattanooga Valley), 4. Henry Holden (Chattanooga Valley)
100 Hurdles - Zion Irvin (Rossville) 15.34, 2. Daeshaun Goad (LaFayette), 3. Jakobe Turner (Chattanooga Valley), 4. Destin Troutman (Ringgold)
4x100 - Rossville 48.95, 2. Ringgold, 3. Chattanooga Valley, 4. Gordon Lee
4x400 - Chattanooga Valley 4:02, 2. Rossville, 3. Gordon Lee, 4. Heritage
High Jump - Brent Bowman (Ringgold) 5-4, 2. O'Reilly Matthews (Ringgold), 3. Ian Byrd (Chattanooga Valley), 4. Flint Dempsey (Chattanooga Valley)
Long Jump - Josh Underwood (Gordon Lee) 17-10, 2. Zion Irvin (Rossville), 3. Paxton McCrary (Heritage), 4. O'Reilly Matthews (Ringgold)
Shot Put - Destin Troutman (Ringgold) 39-5, 2. Tyler Davis (Rossville), 3. Parker Johnson (Chattanooga Valley), 4. Chase Hughes (LaFayette)
Discus - Brady Gray (Ringgold) 103-1, 2. Isaac Woodall (Chattanooga Valley), 3. Dylan Gravitt (Rossville), 4. Alijah Bradberry (Ringgold)