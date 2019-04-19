The Heritage Middle School track teams hosted Dalton and New Hope in a three-team meet on Thursday.
On the boys' side, Paxton McCrary won the long jump (16-5), the 100 (12.15) and the 200 (25.92) for the Generals. Matthew Adair took first place in the high jump (5-0) and in the 400 (1:05.57). Dylan Hodges swept the shot put (32-4) and the discus (104-8), while the 4x100 team (52.64) and the 4x400 team (4:15) were also victorious.
However, the Generals would fall short in the team standings. Dalton would win the meet with 65 points, followed by Heritage with 60. New Hope, who brought just a handful of athletes, finished with four points.
The Lady Generals won five individual events. Zoie St. John raced to victory in both the 800 (2:49) and the 1600 (6:20), while Emily Woody won both the 100 (13.75) and the 200 (29.60). Aaliyah Rodgers also earned first-place points in the long jump (14-3.5).
Heritage finished with 58 points to edge out Dalton (55) for the team win. New Hope (12) was a distant third.