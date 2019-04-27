The final major track meet before the 2019 NGAC Championships next week took place at LFO High School on Friday as seven of the schools that will participate in the conference championships faced off in the Lakeview Invitational, a likely preview of next week's big event.
The Heritage girls captured first place with 134 points. Gordon Lee was second with 91, followed by Chattanooga Valley with 76. Lakeview (48.75), Rossville (40.75), Ringgold (31) and LaFayette (31) rounded out the team standings.
The Lady Generals won 10 of the 12 events with three multiple winners. Aaliyah Rodgers raced to victories in both the 100 (13.93) and the 400 (1:06.88). Zoie St. John swept the 800 (2:41) and the 1600 (6:07), while Avah Morrison won the shot put (28-5) and the discus (81-1).
Emily Woody crossed the tape in 29.05 to win the 200. Harper Carstens cleared 4-10 to win the high jump, while the 4x100 relay team (54.76) and the 4x400 relay team (4:52) also won for Heritage.
Woody also finished second in the 100, while Dayonna Perryman was third in the 200.
Second-place Gordon Lee got a victory from Seanna Norton in the 100 hurdles (18.16). Placing the second for the Lady Trojans was Riley Shirley in the 100 hurdles, Mallory Groce in the high jump, Makenna Evans in the discus and the 4x100 relay team.
Makenzie Stoker was third in the high jump, while the 4x100 relay team also placed third.
Chattanooga Valley got second-place points from Amiya Smith in the 200 and third-place points from Smith in the 100. Cate Voyles was third in the 400, while Alexis Wheeler earn third place in both the shot put and the discus. The Lady Eagles' 4x100 relay team also placed third.
Katie Bono finished runner-up for Lakeview in both the 800 and the 1600, while Lakeview's 4x400 team also placed second. Christina Gass was third in the 1600 and Carlee Wilson was third in the 100 hurdles.
Rossville had two top two finishers on the day. Shayla Rosson won the long jump (14-4), while Isabelle McGill was runner-up in the 400.
Ringgold got second-place points in the long jump from Hannah Scott, while Madeline Matthews was third in the 800.
For LaFayette, Su'Andra Williams was second in the shot put and Bella Walden was third in the long jump.
In the boys' standings, Chattanooga Valley finished with a winning total of 110 points. Rossville was second with 78 and Heritage (69) edged Gordon Lee (66.5) and Ringgold (60) two placed third. LaFayette (40.5) and Lakeview (25) rounded out the standings.
The Eagles won four individual events. Henry Holden swept the 800 (2:31) in the 1600 (5:39). Parker Johnson was the winner in the shot put (35-6) and the Eagles' 4x400 relay team also finished first (4:15).
Second-place finishers included Isaac Woodall in the 400, Victor Gross in the 800, Ian Byrd in high jump and the CVMS 4x100 relay team. Destin Wheeler was third in the 1600 and Flint Dempsey placed third in the high jump.
Darrian Burks swept the 100 (12.49) and the 200 (25.56) for Rossville. Zion Irvin clocked in at 15.43 to win the 100 hurdles. Eric Singleton cleared 5-2 to win the high jump, while the Bulldogs' 4x100 relay team (49.57) also came in first.
Rossville had three more third-place finishes: Irvin in the long jump and Tyler Davis in the 100 and in the shot put.
Heritage's Paxton McCrary was runner-up in both the 200 and in the long jump, while Will Riddell was second in the 1600. The Generals also finished third in both of the relay races.
Gordon Lee had two first-place winners. Braxton Turnipseed crossed the line in 59.65 to win the 400, while Josh Underwood hit 19-0 in the long jump. Gordon Lee also finished second in the 4x400 relay, while Walker Johnston was third in the 800.
For Ringgold, Brady Gray won the discus with a throw of 112-11. Destin Troutman was second in the 100 hurdles and in the discus, while Andre Ellis was second in the 100. Ellis also took third in the 200, while Harrison Wofford was third in the 400.
Chase Hughes was second in the shot put for LaFayette. Austin Goff took third for Lakeview in the 100 hurdles, while Logan Carmona was third in the discus for the Warriors.
The first day of next week's NGAC Championships will be this Tuesday, while the conference meet will finish up on Thursday. LFO will be the site for both days of the meet.