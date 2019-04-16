Four North Georgia Athletic Conference track teams met up at Heritage on Monday afternoon and the event ended in victories for the Heritage girls and the Chattanooga Valley boys.
On the girls' side, the Lady Generals finished with 72 points. Gordon Lee was second with 55 points, followed by Chattanooga Valley (26) and Lakeview (21).
Emily Woody won three different events for Heritage. She won the long jump with a mark of 13-9, the 100 in a time of 13.47 and the 200 in a time of 28.68. Avah Morrison swept the shot put (26-10) in the discus (67-9), while Zoie St. John took first in the 800 (2:51) and the 1600 (6:07).
Aaliyah Rogers won the 400 (1:06.97). Harper Carstens tied Gordon Lee's Makenzie Stoker in the high jump (4-6), while the Lady Generals' 4x100 (56.50) and the 4x400 (4:47) teams were also victorious.
Rogers also placed second in the long jump, while Caroline Hamilton was third in the high jump. Lindsay Gibson picked up third-place points for Heritage in the shot put.
For the Lady Trojans, Seanna Norton raced to victory in the 100 hurdles, clocking in at 17.06.
Riley Shirley was runner-up in both the 100 hurdles and the 200. Ansley Dendy took runner-up honors in the 800, while Gordon Lee was runner-up in both the 4x100 and the 4x400. Macey Martenn finished third in the 400 for Gordon Lee, while Kaitlyn Wagoner was third in the discus.
Alexis Wheeler was second in both the shot put and discus for Chattanooga Valley. Koda O'Dell was second in the 100 and Cate Voyles was second in the 400. Amiya Smith finished third for the Lady Eagles in the long jump and the 100, while Chattanooga Valley also placed third in the 4x100.
Katie Bono was second in the 1600 for the Lady Warriors and she also placed third in the 800. Taylor Rodreguez was third in both the 100 hurdles and the 200. Christina Gass finished third in the 1600 and Lakeview's 4x400 team also finished third.
The Chattanooga Valley boys collected 75 points to win the meet, followed by Heritage with 53, Gordon Lee with 39 and Lakeview with 19.
The Eagles swept the 4x100 (52.00) and the 4x400 (4:19). Henry Holden earned first-place points in the 800 (2:37) and the 1600 (5:44), while Parker Johnson took first in the shot put (34-6.5).
Isaac Woodall was second in the discus and the 400 for CVMS. Ian Byrd took second in the high jump, while other runner-up finishers included Cooper Jones in the 100 hurdles and Destin Wheeler in the 1600. Woodall also finished third in the 100. Victor Gross was third in the 800, while Flint Dempsey was third in the high jump.
Heritage got three individual victories from Paxton McCrary, who won the long jump (16-6.75), the 100 (12.40) and the 200 (25.19). Matthew Adair won the high jump (4-10) and Dylan Hodges won the discus (105-7).
Hodges also took second in the shot put. J.D. Black was second in the 800 and the 4x400 team also finished second. Third-place finishers for the Generals included Adair in the 400 and Victor Johnson in the 100 hurdles.
The only victory for Gordon Lee on Monday came from Braxton Turnipseed, who won the 400 in a time of (59.37). Turnipseed also took second in the 200 while Josh Underwood was second in the long jump and the 100. Gordon Lee also took second in the 4x100.
Turnipseed added a third-place finish in the long jump, while other third-place finishers for Gordon Lee included Underwood in the 200, Johnston in the 1600 and the 4x400 team.
Lakeview had one win as Austin Goff clocked in at 17.44 to win the 100 hurdles. Logan Carmona was third in both the shot put and the discus, while the Warriors also took third place in the 4x100.