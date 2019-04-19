Ringgold, Gordon Lee and Lakeview met at Ringgold High School for a three-team meet as final tuneups continued before the upcoming NGAC track championships.
The Gordon Lee girls lapped the field with 67.5 points. Ringgold (33) was second, followed by Lakeview (25.5).
The Lady Trojans took first place in seven events, two coming from Riley Shirley, who won the long jump (14-4) and the 200 (29.25).
Also winning for Gordon Lee on Thursday was Kaitlyn Wagoner in the shot put (27-0), Makenna Evans in the discus (76-6), Seanna Norton in the 100 hurdles (17.70), Gordon Lee's 4x100 "A" team (56.83) and the Lady Trojans' 4x400 "A" team (4:56).
Evans also placed second in the shot put, while Wagoner was second in the discus. Ava Crutchfield was runner-up in both the 100 and 200. Makenzie Stoker took second in the high jump, while other second-place finishers included Madelyn Bailey in the 400 and Ansley Dendy in the 800.
Finishing third for Gordon Lee was Bailey in the long jump, Shirley in the 100 hurdles, Kylie Hunley in the 1600, Macey Martenn in the 400, and Mallory Groce, who tied for third in the high jump.
For Ringgold, Maddy Bacon won the high jump with a mark of 4-8 and Madelyn Jackson sprinted her way to a win in the 100 (14.37).
Jackson also finished second in the long jump. Allie Logan was second in the 100 hurdles and Ringgold's 4x100 "A" team also finished second.
Jackson picked up a third-place finish in the 200, while other third-place finishers for the Lady Tigers included Riley Burdette in the shot put, Shelby Kaylor in the discus, Hannah Scott in the 100 and Madeline Matthews in the 800.
Katie Bono won a pair of events for Lakeview as she claimed the 800 (2:47) and the 1600 (6:31). Zoe Martin also took first in the 400 (1:13.03).
Christina Gass was second in the 1600 and Lakeview's 4x400 "A" team also finished second. Taylor Rodreguez tied for third in the high jump.
The boys' meet also turned into a runaway victory. Ringgold dominated with 82 points, followed by Gordon Lee (37) and Lakeview (6).
The Tigers won 11 of the 12 individual events. Brent Bowman tripled up with first-place points in the high jump (5-8), the 800 (2:37) and the 1600 (5:34), while Brady Gray swept the shot put (35-3.5) and the discus (119-6).
O'Reilly Matthews took first in the 400 (57.90) and in the long jump (17-0.5). Destin Troutman was first in the 100 hurdles (17.56). Andre Ellis won the 200 (26.19), while the Tigers' "A" teams won both the 4x100 (48.75) and the 4x400 (4:22).
Matthews also placed second in the high jump, while Ellis was second in the 100 hurdles. Other runner-up finishers for Ringgold included Alijah Bradberry in the discus, Carson Blair in the 1600, Payton Williams in the 100 and Harrison Wofford in the 800.
Troutman was third in the long jump. Wofford took third in the 400 and Bennett Blanks placed third in the 100 hurdles for the Tigers.
Gordon Lee just had one individual victory on Thursday, that coming from Josh Underwood in the 100 (12.97). Underwood also placed second in the long jump and in the 200. Sam Wells was second in the shot put, Braxton Turnipseed was second in the 400, while Gordon Lee's top teams also were runners-up in the 4x100 in the 4x400.
Placing third for the Trojans was Turnipseed in the 200, Robbie Henson in the 100, Sam Carswell in the high jump, and Walker Johnston in the 800 and in the 1600.
Lakeview got third-place points from Logan Carmona in the shot put and Brady Benton in the discus.