Day 1 of the NGAC track championships is in the books and it was a big day for Chattanooga Valley's Cash Montgomery and LaFayette's Jaylon Ramsey.
Both won twice as the field events were completed at LFO High School.
Montgomery won the shot put with a throw of 43-4 1/2 and blew away the competition with a monstrous throw of 158-4 in the discus.
Unofficially, Montgomery's heave could be the longest discus throw by a middle school boy in the state of Georgia this season. Stats complied by ga.milesplit.com show the current mark for 2018 at 158-2 (Kendall Campbell, Chapel Hill M.S.), which was set on April 14.
Ramsey also earned 20 points for his team by winning both the long jump (17-8 1/3) and the high jump (5-4).
Montgomery's 20 points were half of what the Eagles earned on Day 1 as they lead the meet with 40 points. LaFayette and Heritage are tied for second, just five points back (35), while Gordon Lee (16) is fourth. Lakeview and Ringgold (13) are tied for fifth, while Saddle Ridge (4) and Rossville (0) round out the current standings.
Wins by Katie Thompson and Kaylan Davis have helped give the Heritage Lady Generals the early lead in the girls' standings.
Heritage has 52 points and the early advantage over Chattanooga Valley (39) and Gordon Lee (32). Saddle Ridge (12), Ringgold (11), LaFayette (9), Lakeview (1) and Rossville (0) fill out the team points.
Thompson took first in the shot put (29-10 1/2), while Davis was first in the long jump (14-10).
Gordon Lee's Arilyn Lee won the discus at 92-5, coming within four feet of the current state leader's mark (95-10), while Ringgold's Maddy Bacon cleared 5-0 to win the high jump. Bacon's jump was just two inches short of the current reported state leader (5-2).
The preliminaries in all of the running events were also held on Wednesday. The top six in each event will compete in the finals, which is scheduled for Thursday (4:30 p.m.) at LFO, weather permitting.