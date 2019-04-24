Chattanooga Valley Middle School swept both ends of a four-team track meet at LFO High school on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles finished with 70 points. Saddle Ridge was second with 44.5, followed by Lakeview (42) and LaFayette (27.5).
Earning first-place points for the Chattanooga Valley girls included Amiya Smith in the 100 (14.7), Alexis Wheeler in the shot put (27-8) and both the 4x100 (59.29) and the 4x400 (4:58) relay teams.
Saddle Ridge got three victories from Auriyan McClure in the 200 (28.44), the 400 (1:03.32) and the long jump (14-4.5). Haynie Gilstrap swept the 800 (2:52) and the 1600 (6:20) and Lexi Baker won the discus (65-4).
Tuesday's other two wins were turned in by Lakeview as Carlee Wilson won the 100 hurdles (19.43) and Taylor Rodreguez claimed the high jump (4-4) on a tiebreaker with Chattanooga Valley's Ava Rosenbloom.
On the boys' side, the Eagles ran away with 103 points. LaFayette (36.5) edged Saddle Ridge (33) for second place, while Lakeview (12) finished fourth.
Chattanooga Valley won eight events. Isaac Woodall claimed the 100 (13.25) and the 400 (1:02.97). Ian Byrd took top honors in the 200 (26.75), while Henry Holden won the 800 (2:36). Jakobe Turner earned first place in the long jump (16-9) and Parker Johnson was first in the shot put (36-3). The Eagles also swept the 4x100 (51.68) and the 4x400 (4:18).
LaFayette got a win from Daeshaun Goad in the 100 hurdles (17.52), while Logan Stephens won the discus (90-0).
The other two winners on the day came from Saddle Ridge. Carson Carpenter crossed the line in 5:43 to win a close 1600-meter race, while Jackson Nicholson cleared 5-2 to win the high jump.
LFO High School will be the site of the Lakeview Invitational on Friday. It will serve as the last major meet before next week's NGAC championships.