The Chattanooga Valley Eagles and Lady Eagles continued their prep work for next week's in NGAC championships by winning a three-team meet Tuesday evening at LFO High School.
The Eagles got two wins each from Cash Montgomery and Dillon Shropshire as they took first place on the boys' side with 69 points. Ringgold (49) finished second, while Lakeview (8) was third.
Montgomery won the shot put with a throw of (40-6), but it was his monstrous winning heave (140-9) in the discus that raised eyebrows. Shropshire raced to victory in both the 100 (12.99) and the 200 (27.83).
Levi Millsaps won the 1600 (5:53) for the Eagles, while Jesse Dunwoody pulled away to win the 400 (1:02.29).
Winners for the Tigers included J.D. Harris in the 110 hurdles (16.74), O'Reilly Matthews in the 800 (2:34), the 4x100 "A" team (50.66) and the 4x400 "A" team (4:30).
Results from the boys' long jump and boys' high jump had not been provided as of press time.
On the girls' side, the Lady Eagles pulled away with 72 points, followed by Ringgold (40) and Lakeview (14).
Cordasia Watkins won the shot put for the Lady Eagles (27-11). Caroline Hodges took first in the discus (73-8 1/2) and Colleen Thomas took first place in the long jump (14-7 1/2).
Maggie Dixon pulled away to win the 800 (2:48), while the 4x400 "A" team (4:55) was also victorious.
Maddy Bacon won both the 100 hurdles (18.45) and the 400 (1:08.18) for Ringgold, while Autumn Green sprinted her way to wins in the 100 (13.50) and the 200 (28.34).
Lakeview distance specialist Katie Bono continued her impressive season in the 1600, as she won in a time of 6:29.
Individual results for the high jump had not been provided as of press time.
The opening day for the NGAC meet at LFO will be next Tuesday (April 24), starting at 4:30 p.m. Winners in the field events will be determined that day and preliminary heats in the running events will also be held. The meet will conclude with the finals in the running events on Thursday (April 26), also at 4:30.