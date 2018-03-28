The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles won seven of 12 events and collected 91 points to easily win a four-team track meet Tuesday night at LFO High School.
Annabel Hill won twice for CVMS, picking up wins in the discus (58-11 1/4) and the high jump (4-8).
Other individual winners included Colleen Thomas in the long jump (16-1), Cordasia Watkins in the shot put (27-6) and Katieann Thompson in the 400 (1:09.14). The Lady Eagles' "A" teams also won in the 4x100 (59.26) and the 4x400 (4:51).
Shayla Rossun swept the 100 (14.59) and the 200 (29.95) for Rossville, while Isabelle McGill took first in the 800 (2:53).
For Lakeview, Katie Bono won the 1600 for the third straight meet, clocking in at 6:24, while her teammate Taylor Rodreguez claimed a win in the 100 hurdles (19.61).
LaFayette's girls would finish second in the team standings with 35 points, followed by Lakeview (32) and Rossville (25).
In the boys' standings, the Ramblers recorded 93 points to win the meet. Chattanooga Valley (68) was second with Rossville (12) and Lakeview (11) rounding out the field.
Jaylon Ramsey won twice for LaFayette, capturing first in the long jump (17-2) and the high jump (5-7). Harrison Watkins won the 100 hurdles (16.39). Evan Williams took first in the 400 (1:04.74). Haidon Pickard won the 200 (27.09) and Gage Henderson picked up the win in the 800 (2:38).
The Ramblers' "A" relay teams also scored first-place points. The 4x100 team won in a time of 51.12, while the 4x400 team crossed the line in 4:22.
The other four events were won by CVMS. Cash Montgomery dominated in both the discus (118-5) and the shot put (43-3 1/2). Dillon Shropshire raced to the win in the 100 (12.88), while Ethan Saiki took top honors in the 1600 (5:58).