The Chattanooga Valley Eagles and Lady Eagles got past Ringgold during a dual track meet in Ringgold on Tuesday night.
The Lady Eagles finished with 60 points to beat the Lady Tigers (40) by 20, while the Eagles won their meet 59-41.
Maggie Dickson took first place in two events for the Chattanooga Valley girls. She won the 800 in a time of 2:55 and crossed the line in 6:32 to win the 1600.
Other winners for the Lady Eagles included Cordasia Watkins in the shot put (27-2 1/2), Caroline Hodges in the discus (75-4), Colleen Thomas in the long jump (14-2), Katieann Thompson in the 400 (1:07.18) and the 4x400 "A" team (5:03).
Ringgold had double winners with Maddy Bacon in the 100 hurdles (17.37) and in the high jump (4-6), while Autumn Green swept both the 100 (12.94) and the 200 (27.51). Ringgold's 4x100 "A" team also took first place (55.43).
On the boys' side, Cash Montgomery swept the throwing events for the Eagles, winning both the shot put (39-9) and the discus (123-7).
Also taking first place for CVMS was Lamarcus Bailey in the high jump (5-2), Jakobe Turner in the long jump (16-10), Levi Milsaps in the 1600 (5:43), Dillon Shropshire in the 100 (12.38) and Amarreon Turner in the 200 (26.59).
J.D. Harris swept the 100 hurdles (16.66) and the 400 (1:02.12) for the Tigers. O'Reilly Matthews crossed the line first in the 800 (2:34), while Ringgold's "A" teams were victorious in both the 4x100 (51.88) and the 4x400 (4:31).