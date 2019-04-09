With just three weeks remaining until the North Georgia Athletic Conference Track Championships, Gordon Lee, Chattanooga Valley and Saddle Ridge continued their prep work in Chickamauga with a three-team meet on Tuesday.
The Chattanooga Valley boys ran away with the victory, finishing with 64 total points. Gordon Lee (35.5) was second, while Saddle Ridge (26.5) was third.
The Eagles picked up wins in seven of 12 events. Henry Holden was the only double winner for Chattanooga Valley as he took first in both the 800 (2:36) and the 1600 (5:41).
Other winners for the Eagles included Ian Byrd in the shot put (33-9), Isaac Woodall in the discus (74-4) and Elijah Hood in the 100 hurdles (18.99). Chattanooga Valley swept the top two spots in the 4x100 relay, winning with a time of 53.10 seconds, while they also took first in the 4x400 relay, clocking in at 4:31.
Woodall was second in both the 100 and the 400. Flint Dempsey was second in the high jump. Parker Johnson took second in the discus. Cooper Jones was second in the 100 hurdles and Destin Hoover was runner-up in the 800.
Hood was third in the long jump and the discus, while other third-place finishers for CVMS included Destin Wheeler in the 1600, Victor Gross in the 800 and Jakobe Turner in the 200. Placing fourth for the Eagles was Jones in the long jump, Hoover in the 1600, Gross in the 400 and Byrd in the high jump and in the 200.
A big winner on the day was Gordon Lee's Josh Underwood, who swept the long jump (17-2.5), the 100 (12.58) and the 200 (26.58). Braxton Turnipseed won the 400 for the Trojans (59.78) and was second in the long jump. The Trojans 4x400 relay team also took second place.
Michael Prince was third in the 100 hurdles, Jackson Ellis was third in the 400, while Sam Wells tied for third place in the shot put for Gordon Lee. Fourth-place finishers included Gabe Lowe in the shot put, Reece Eldridge in the discus and Dawson Davenport in the 100 hurdles.
Jackson Nicholson captured first place in the high jump for Saddle Ridge (5-2) and went on to finish second in the 200 and fourth in the 100. Carson Carpenter was second for the Mustangs in the 1600, while he finished fourth in the 800. Jaiden Smith was third in the high jump, Aidan Hannibal was third in the 100 and Asher Burris tied for third in the shot put.
On the girls' side, Gordon Lee won just four events, but finished with 61 points to take the top spot. Saddle Ridge (35) held off Chattanooga Valley (30) for the runner-up spot.
Gordon Lee's victories came from Makenzie Stoker in the high jump (4-6) and Seanna Norton in the 100 hurdles (17.65). The Lady Trojans also swept the relay races. The 4x100 team crossed the line in 55.39, while the 4x400 team finished first in a time of 5:12.
Riley Shirley took runner-up for the Lady Trojans in the long jump, the 100 hurdles and the 200. Makenna Evans was second in the discus, third in the shot put and third in the 100 hurdles. Kaitlyn Wagoner was second in the shot put. Lauren Dendy was second in the 400 and third in the 1600. Macey Martenn was third in the 400, while Tenslee Wilson was second in the 1600 and third in the high jump.
Kylie Hunley and teammate Mallory Groce tied for third in the long jump, while Hunley was fourth in the 1600. Ava Crutchfield was third in the 100 and fourth in the 200, while the other fourth-place finishers for Gordon Lee included Madelyn Bailey in the high jump and in the 400, McClain Chrnalogar in the 100 and Ansley Dendy and Sophia McDonald, who tied for fourth in the 800.
Saddle Ridge's Auriyan McClure picked up individual victories in the long jump (14-11.75), the 100 (13.40) and the 200 (27.85). Lexi Baker swept the shot put (25-8) and the discus (82-9), while Haynie Gilstrap raced her way to victories in the 800 (2:57) and the 1600 (6:30).
The rest of the top four finishers all belonged to Chattanooga Valley, while the Lady Eagles' lone winner was Katieann Thompson in the 400 (1:07.43).
Macey Smith was second in the high jump, Cate Voyles was second in the 800, while Amiya Smith was second in the 100 and in the 200. The Lady Eagles' 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams also both finished in second place.
Madison Lennon was third in the 800 and fourth in the 100 hurdles. Alexis Wheeler was third in the discus and fourth in the shot put. Ava Rosenbloom tied for third in the long jump, while Autumn Pasley was fourth in the discus.