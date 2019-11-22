Catoosa County's combined middle school swimming team traveled to Dalton on Tuesday and once again several local swimmers finished in the top five of their respective events.
Mariana Easley took first place in the girls' 200-yard individual medley as she touched the wall in a time of 2:33.82. Easley later partnered up with her Heritage teammates Emma Williams, Lisa Afonshina and Emma Pulliam to win the 200 freestyle relay in a time of 1:56.39.
Easley would also take second place in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.36).Afonshina would finish second in the 50 free (27.95) and in the 100 butterfly (1:11.33), while Pulliam, Easley, Afonshina and Jayden Jones would finish runner-up in the 200 medley relay (2:10.29).
Third-place finishers included Jones in the 200 free (2:43.12), Pulliam in the 50 free (27.97) and in the 100 backstroke (1:17.23) and Williams in the 100 free (1:12.00).
Jones also took fourth in the 50 free (32.17). Williams took fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:21.43), while Jones, Bradford, Jaslin Pack and Lilly Marshall were fourth in the 200 free relay (2:25.50).
Marshall was fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:39.50). Bradford took fifth in the 100 freestyle (1:17.74) and Lily Cappellazzo of Ringgold Middle School was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:45.52).
In the boys' meet, Grayson Alexander was second in the 100 backstroke (1:32.62). Hayden Scheeler was second in the 50 free (30.18) and they joined Heritage teammates Robert Pepper and Levi Cragle to finish runner-up in the 200 free relay (2:17.03).
Cragle also took third in the 200 free (2:50.43), while Scheeler, Grayson, Cragle and Pepper were third in the 200 medley relay (2:40.08).
Grayson was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:36.40). Scheeler was fourth in the 100 free (1:13.67) and Cragle took fifth in the 500 free (7:04.15).