The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans led 5-2 at the midway point of Monday’s home game with Trion, but allowed five runs in the top of the fourth inning and one more in the top of the sixth as they fell at home to the Lady Bulldogs, 8-6.
Dallas Wagoner was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for Gordon Lee. Tenslee Wilson was also 2-for-4 with one RBI. Kate Chambers and Sadie Patrick both drove in a run, while Patrick, Abigail Ashley and Lillian McCullough each had a double.
Angel McCartney pitched 3.2 innings. She gave up seven runs, though only two were earned, on six hits and four walks with one strikeout. McCullough pitched 3.1 innings. She gave up a run on four hits with four strikeouts. The run was unearned and both teams ended the night with five errors each.