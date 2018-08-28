The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs pushed Heritage into the international tiebreaker on Tuesday, but came up one run short in a 2-1, eight-inning loss.
The two teams played seven scoreless innings before Saddle Ridge plated the game's first run in the top of the eighth as Lexi Baker came in on a Haven Yancy RBI.
But with two outs in the bottom of the frame, the Lady Generals used a bloop-single to tie up the score and one final hard-hit ball to bring in the game-winner.
Baker threw 7.2 innings and fanned four for the Lady Mustangs, while Haynie Gilstrap had the lone hit for Saddle Ridge.
Individual statistics for Heritage were not provided as of press time.