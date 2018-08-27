The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs followed up their 3-1 weekend at the Ringgold Back To School Tournament by adding an 11-4 victory over North Whitfield Monday afternoon in Varnell.
A four-run first inning would give the Lady Mustangs an early cushion and, after the Lady Pioneers answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning, Saddle Ridge responded and the lead was never threatened again.
Abby Gaoa struck out five to get the win in the circle and helped herself with a pair of RBIs.
Olivia Acuff had a double as one of her two hits. She drove in two runs and scored two more. Raven Yancy scored three times, while Haynie Gilstrap crossed the plate twice. Lexi Baker drove in a pair of runs. Olivia Free scored twice and knocked in one run. Haven Yancy added a hit and scored once, while Alivia Hughes and Sara Pendley each chipped in with one RBI.
Saddle Ridge (5-2) will play Tuesday at Heritage.
Saddle Ridge 14, North Whitfield JV 6
The nightcap saw Free get the win in the circle, while the offense was led by Larissa Goines, Lulu Debter and Avery Jenkins.