The Saddle Ridge Mustangs took part in the Jesse Raines Memorial/Duel on the Diamond softball tournament at the Jack Mattox Complex in Ringgold over the weekend and finished with a 4-2 record in the event, advancing all the way to the semifinals of the 19-team tournament.
Saddle Ridge 8, Dalton 2
An Ava McNabb inside-the-park homer helped stake the Lady Mustangs to a 4-0 first-inning lead and the Navy-and-Red never looked back in Friday’s opener. Raven Yancy had two hits and scored twice. Tamra Yancy also scored twice, while Olivia Free and Alli Pettyjohn each added doubles in the win. Olivia Acuff, Ella Ferry and Avery Jenkins all scored once and Free finished with six strikeouts in the circle.
Saddle Ridge 6, LaFayette 2
County rival LaFayette was the next opponent on Friday and the Lady Mustangs broke up an early tie with six runs in the second inning. Acuff doubled and drove in three runs. Free also chipped in with a double and one run scored. Alivia Hughes had a double and an RBI. Heaven Crook added a hit and scored once. Other contributors included Jenkins (one RBI, one run scored), Kennedy Hays (one hit) and McNabb and Raven Yancy (one scored each). Hays pitched and fanned two in the win.
Rockmart 14, Saddle Ridge 2
On Saturday morning, the Lady Mustangs ran up against a strong Rockmart team that went on to earn the tournament championship later that day. Acuff and Raven Yancy paced the offense with one hit and one run each. Yancy struck out four in the circle in the loss.
Saddle Ridge 3, New Hope 2
In the first round of bracket play on Saturday afternoon, Saddle Ridge rallied from a 2-0 first-inning deficit as Acuff’s RBI-double and a run-scoring hit by Hughes would quickly tie things up. Hughes added a second RBI in the third inning, plating Tamra Yancy for what turned into the game-winner. Raven Yancy went 2-for-2, while Jenkins and Tamra Yancy also had hits. Free racked up a dozen strikeouts to pick up the win.
Saddle Ridge 4, Lakeview 2
In the tournament quarterfinals, Acuff drove in three runs to lift her team to the win. One RBI came on an early triple and she would add a two-run double in the third, while Hughes also knocked in a run. Raven Yancy matched Acuff with two hits. Hays picked up the win in the circle, while Free struck out four batters to record a save.
Heritage 11, Saddle Ridge 3
The semifinals saw Saddle Ridge slice an early 4-0 deficit in half before eventually pulled to within a run of the lead at 4-3. However, the Generals would not allow Saddle Ridge to gain any more traction as they ended the game with seven unanswered runs to take the win. Acuff had two more hits, including another double, to go with an RBI and a run scored. Jenkins and Raven Yancy also crossed the plate for the Mustangs.