A four-run third inning would give the Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs a lead they would not relinquish in a 5-3 victory over Gordon Lee in a game played in Rock Spring on Thursday.
The Lady Trojans tried to rally late by scoring three runs in the top of the sixth, but the Navy-and-White got no closer.
Haynie Gilstrap had a triple as one of her two hits. Olivia Acuff also had a triple while Raven Yancy doubled in the win. Haven Yancy drove in a run, while Lexi Baker had two hits, including a double, and drove in two to aid her own cause.
Baker got the win in the circle, giving up three earned runs on six hits and two walks. She threw all seven innings and finished with a season-high 13 strikeouts, including three straight in the top of the seventh to close it out.
Kaitlyn Wagoner pitched solidly in the loss for the Lady Trojans. She gave up three earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts and no walks in six innings. Dallas Wagoner had a triple and drove in two runs, while number Kylie Collins was 2-for-3 with an RBI.