The LaFayette Lady Ramblers traveled north to Rock Spring on Tuesday and put a scare into Saddle Ridge. However, the Lady Mustangs were able to quell the rally and claim an 11-7 victory.
Saddle Ridge led 8-1 going into the sixth inning when the Lady Ramblers started fighting back to chop into the lead. But three insurance runs in the bottom of the frame would keep LaFayette at arm's-length and Saddle Ridge finished it off with a double play by Haynie Gilstrap in the bottom of the seventh.
Alivia Hughes was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Olivia Acuff had a triple with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Gilstrap had a hit and scored twice. Haven Yancy, Lexi Baker, Sarah Pendley, Larissa Goines and Olivia Free all had one RBI. Raven Yancy picked up a hit, while Abby Gaoa and Avery Jenkins both scored a run.
Gaoa got the win with three strikeouts, while Free fanned two in relief for the Lady Mustangs (8-4 overall), who moved to 3-2 in NGAC play.
Individual statistics for the Lady Ramblers were not provided as of press time.