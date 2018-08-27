The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs had a strong 3-1 showing at Ringgold’s Back To School Tournament at Jack Mattox over the weekend, advancing to the quarterfinals before being eliminated by the host team.
Saddle Ridge 2, Dade County 0
After losing 9-1 to the Lady Wolverines earlier in the week, the Navy-and-Red got revenge with a shutout victory, thanks in part to Abby Gaoa, who struck out three in the win.
Gaoa, along with Raven Yancy, Haynie Gilstrap, Olivia Acuff, Olivia Free, Sara Pendley and Larissa Goines, had hits in the victory. Yancy and Gilstrap scored for Saddle Ridge, while Free and Gaoa picked up the RBIs.
Saddle Ridge 6, LaFayette 1
The Lady Mustangs kept rolling with a win over the Lady Ramblers. Yancy fanned five to pick up the win in the circle.
Acuff, Lexi Baker and Haven Yancy all had a hit and an RBI, while Avery Jenkins drove in a run.
Saddle Ridge 4, Chattanooga Valley 3
Free doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the final inning on a Haven Yancy RBI before the defense finished it off in the bottom of the frame.
Baker struck out four batters and got the win, while adding a hit and an RBI at the plate. Free had two hits. Gaoa added a hit and scored once. Acuff crossed the plate once, while Gilstrap had a hit, an RBI and scored on a steal of home.
Ringgold 7, Saddle Ridge 1
Saddle Ridge trailed 2-1 going into what turned out to be the final inning when the Lady Tigers erupted for five runs to ice the win.
Gilstrap pitched and struck out three. Baker doubled and Free added a hit, while Acuff scored the lone run of the game for the Lady Mustangs on an RBI off the bat of Haven Yancy.