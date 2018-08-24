Saddle Ridge pitcher Haynie Gilstrap struck out four and gave up just two hits in the circle, while going 3-for-4 at the plate and scoring three times in the Mustangs' 12-2 win at LaFayette on Thursday.
Olivia Acuff had two hits, including a double. She drove in four and scored once for Saddle Ridge (1-1). Lexi Baker had a two-run double in the top of the first to stake her team to the early lead. Haven Yancy followed with an RBI of her own and a six-run fourth inning would be plenty of insurance for the Navy-and-Red.
Raven Yancy scored three times, while Baker crossed the plate twice. Sara Pendley had a hit and scored twice. Haven Yancy had two RBIs on the day. Olivia Free scored once, while Abby Gaoa added an RBI.
No individual statistics for the Lady Ramblers (0-1) had been provided as of press time.
Both teams will participate in the Ringgold Back To School Tournament at the Jack Mattox Complex over the weekend.