The Heritage Generals got three hits and five RBIs from Macie Collins in an 11-0 victory over Saddle Ridge on Monday.
Avah Morrison picked up three RBIs on the afternoon for Heritage, including a two-run triple. She also got the win in the circle, allowing just two hits.
Olivia Free and Olivia Hughes had two hits for the Lady Mustangs.
Saddle Ridge 15, Chattanooga Valley 7
The Lady Mustangs rebounded on Tuesday, collecting 16 hits and overcoming seven errors to post a home victory over the Lady Eagles.
Olivia Acuff was 5-for-5 with two triples, a double, three runs scored and two RBIs for the Lady Mustangs. Free went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. Abby Gaoa was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Raven Yancy had three hits, including a double, to go with two runs scored and one RBI.
Hughes scored three times for Saddle Ridge, while Tamra Yancy scored twice. Avery Jenkins had one hit, scored twice and drove in two. Ava McNabb had two hits and one RBI, while Alli Pettyjohn also drove in one run.
Free picked up the win in the circle. She allowed just one hit and struck out four batters in three innings of work. Gaoa pitched the final two innings. She gave up seven runs on five hits, though all seven of the runs were unearned. She finished with three strikeouts.
Lakeview 8, New Hope 0
The Lady Warriors posted another shutout victory, this time against New Hope Middle School, in a non-league game on Tuesday at Lakeview.
Heidi Johnson pitched all six innings for the Red-and-White in the regular season finale. She allowed just two hits and one walk, while finishing with 11 strikeouts.
Tatyanna Long had three of Lakeview’s 11 hits on the afternoon and also drove in one run. Johnson and Carlee Wilson were each 2-for-4. Wilson hit a double and finished with two RBIs. Marissa Moreland also picked up a double, while Britni Newbille drove in one run.