The North Georgia Athletic Conference softball tournament will get underway on Tuesday, but the final chances to secure a spot in the field were competed for on Monday.
The Lakeview Lady Warriors got 12 runs in the second inning to put away LaFayette, 15-1. However, Saddle Ridge would break a 2-2 tie going into the sixth inning and beat Lakeview in the nightcap, 4-2, to punch their ticket to the postseason.
In the opening game, Tatyanna Long had a homerun and three RBIs to pace the Lakeview offense. Emma Wooten, Caroline Wrape and Kaylee Brady each had a double and drove in two runs. Carlee Wilson, Lexi Downey, Sadie Robinson and Macy McGrew each knocked in one run for the Lady Warriors in the victory.
Wrape got the win. She pitched four innings, allowing just one earned run on one hit. She walked five batters and struck out seven.
Kaylee Tatum had the lone hit for LaFayette, a single.
In the second game, the Lady Mustangs broke the deadlock in the top of the sixth as Sara Pendley knocked in Haven Yancy with the go-ahead run before Olivia Free plated Olivia Acuff with an insurance run in the seventh.
Lexi Baker did the rest. Baker scattered five hits and allowed just one earned run. She walked four and struck out eight to get the win in the circle, while also going 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI. Acuff scored twice in the victory.
Robinson had two hits for Lakeview, while Brady knocked in a run. Wrape threw five innings, giving up an earned run on five hits and five walks with four strikeouts. Heidi Johnson threw two innings. She gave up a hit and a walk with four strikeouts and did not allow an earned run.
Saddle Ridge, who secured its first-ever 10-win season with the victory, will face Dade County in the tournament opener on Tuesday.
The Ringgold Lady Tigers plated nine runs over the final two innings and picked up a 15-7, non-league victory at Dalton in their final tune-up game before the tournament.
Zoey DeFoor was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Hannah Scott had two hits, drove in a run and scored four times. Maddy Lee doubled and knocked in a run, while Aubrey Lakin and Emily Love each had two hits and two RBIs.
Riley Heard, Maddy Bacon and Riley Burdette had one RBI each, while Bacon picked up the win in the circle. She gave up six earned runs on five hits and six walks in seven innings. She also finished with a dozen strikeouts.