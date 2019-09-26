The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs got a pair of doubles and two RBIs from Olivia Free and two hits and two RBIs from Olivia Acuff in a 5-2 home win over LaFayette on Thursday.
Raven Yancy also went 2-for-4, while Heaven Crook had a hit and drove in one run in the victory. Abby Gaoa gave up one earned run on three hits and four walks in five innings in the circle. She finished with two strikeouts, while Free allowed just two hits in two innings of relief to pick up the save.
Rylee Gamlen was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for the Lady Ramblers, while Jaselyn Couch, Emma Parker and Suki Williams each added singles. Kaylee Tatum struck out eight batters on the evening. She allowed two earned runs on six hits and four walks.
LaFayette JV 11, Christian Heritage 3
The Lady Ramblers junior varsity softball team picked up an win over Christian Heritage on Wednesday as Parker had two hits, three RBIs and struck out eight batters in the circle to get the win. Marlie Day also pitched, finishing with three strikeouts and adding a hit and an RBI at the plate.
Offensively, Emma House was 3-for-3. Bailey Deal recorded two hits and two RBIs. Harley Perkins had a hit and an RBI. Hannah Kresser collected two hits, while Jocelyn McCallie, Cahlee Garmany and Charley Reynolds all added one hit.
Gordon Lee wins suspended game
Also on Thursday, Kate Chambers’ two-run single in extra innings gave Gordon Lee a 9-7 win at Heritage. The game originally began on Aug. 29, but was suspended by darkness with the two teams tied at 7-7 after seven innings. The game had to be completed as its outcome affected the final region standings.