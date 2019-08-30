The Lakeview Lady Warriors continued their hot start to the season with an 11-2 win over Ringgold on Thursday. Heidi Johnson gave up just two hits and struck out 12 in the win. A seven-run outburst in the first inning turned out to be the difference in the six-inning, run-rule win.
Marissa Moreland went 3-for-4 with a double, a pair of triples and two RBIs. Carlee Wilson had two hits and two RBIs, while Lexi Downey also drove in two runs.
Chattanooga Valley 10, Saddle Ridge 4
The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles made the short drive to Ridgeland High School on Thursday to host Saddle Ridge and the future Lady Panthers returned to Flintstone with the victory.
Individual statistics for CVMS had not been provided as of press time.
Olivia Acuff went 3-for-3 for the Lady Mustangs with a double, a solo homerun and three runs scored, while also starting a pair of double plays from behind home plate. Alivia Hughes was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Avery Jenkins had a hit and an RBI. Olivia Free had a pair of strikeouts in the circle, while Kennedy Hays fanned one batter.
Lookout Valley 19, Oakwood Christian 5
The Lady Eagles’ staff surrendered 17 walks in the loss to the Lady Jackets on Thursday. Allie Webber finished with four strikeouts in a relief appearance. Offensively, Cheyenne Simpson walked, had a single and stole two bases. Simpson has had a hit in every game so far this season.
Trion 10, LaFayette 9
The Lady Ramblers lost a heartbreaker on Thursday, despite seven strikeouts in the circle from Kaylee Tatum. Rylee Gamlen had two RBIs, including a triple that tied the game with two outs in the seventh inning. Tatum also had a hit and an RBI.
Emma Parker, Ciarra Lara and Emma House each had two hits and an RBI, while one of House’s hits was a triple. Jaiden Vinyard collected two hits. Suki Williams had a hit and an RBI. Shayne Callahan was credited with an RBI and Jaselyn Couch also picked up one hit.