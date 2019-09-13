The Lakeview Lady Warriors scored five times in the first inning, tacked on a solo run in the second, and then exploded for eight runs in the top of the third as they rolled to a 14-2, three-inning victory over Saddle Ridge in Rock Spring on Thursday.
Lexi Downey was 2-for-3 with four RBIs in the victory. Carlee Wilson went 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs. Kloe Osborne was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Tatyanna Long had two hits and crossed the plate twice, while Haven Holloway picked up one RBI. Marissa Moreland also had two RBIs and stole two bases.
Heidi Johnson got the win for Lakeview. She pitched all three innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits and a walk with five strikeouts.
Saddle Ridge got a double and two RBIs from Olivia Free as both of its runs came during the bottom of the first inning. Avery Jenkins and Olivia Acuff each had singles in the loss, while Free took the loss in the circle. She gave up nine hits in 2.1 innings, but only one of the 12 runs she allowed was earned as the Lady Mustangs committed six errors on the evening.
Dade County 4, Gordon Lee 2
The Lady Wolverines scored three runs in the top of the second inning and those tallies proved to be the difference in a victory in Chickamauga on Thursday.
Kate Chambers went 3-for-4 for the Lady Trojans with a double and one RBI, while Dallas Wagoner also drove in a run for the home team.
Sydney Garrett got the start in the circle and took the loss. She pitched four innings of three-hit ball, walking two and striking out five. All four runs she allowed were unearned as Gordon Lee finished the afternoon with four errors. Lillian McCullough pitched three innings of relief, allowing one hit and striking out three.
Heritage 8, Chattanooga Valley 3
On Tuesday, the Lady Eagles led 3-0 after four innings, but would be outscored 8-0 the rest of the way in a loss to Heritage.
The Lady Generals crossed the plate four times in the fifth to take the lead for good. Individual statistics for the Generals were not available as of press time.
Hadley Middlebrooks pitched for CVMS and struck out four batters, while giving up just one walk. She also had a hit at the plate. Maddie O'Toole was 2-for-4 with one RBI and Desiree Powell finished with a hit and two RBIs.
Chattanooga Valley 9, Trion 4
The Lady Eagles bounced back on Thursday, rallying to post a win over the Lady Bulldogs as they scored six runs in the sixth inning to blow things open.
Emma Fowler went 3-for-3, scored three times, stole two bases and reached base in five plate appearances. O’Toole claimed an RBI after hustling down the line to beat out a dropped third strike. She got on base twice and finished with three RBIs. Powell reached base three times, scored once and drove in two, while Mylee Howard was 1-for-3 with the go-ahead RBI in the fifth. Leah Johnson scored twice and played solid on defense, while Middlebrooks pitched all seven innings, fanning 10 and walking three. She helped herself with a huge, two-run double in the sixth.