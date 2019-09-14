The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans erased an early 3-0 deficit with 12 unanswered runs in a 12-3 victory over Westside on Friday afternoon in Chickamauga.
Kate Chambers had a two-run single in the third inning and Tenslee Wilson followed up with a two-run double. The Rockets were their own worst enemy with four errors in the eight-run inning. Gracie Helton added an RBI-double as part of a four-run fourth, while Westside committed three more errors.
Sadie Hughes joined Helton with two hits and one RBI on the day. Cam Caradine, Sadie Parker, Abigail Ashley and Lillian McCullough had one RBI each, while McCullough got the victory in the circle. She allowed just one earned run on four hits and finished with six strikeouts in five innings.
Saddle Ridge 10, Ringgold 2
The Lady Mustangs scored in four of five innings and rolled to a big win over Ringgold on Friday afternoon in Rock Spring.
Raven Yancy had a big day for Saddle Ridge as she went 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. The RBI came on a solo homerun in the fifth inning.
Olivia Acuff was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Avery Jenkins had a hit and drove in two runs, while Abby Gaoa doubled and knocked in two runs.
Olivia Free replaced Gaoa in the circle in the second inning and threw four innings of relief to get the victory. She scattered four hits and walked just one batter with seven strikeouts.
Individual statistics for the Lady Tigers were not available as of press time.