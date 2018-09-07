The Ringgold Lady Tigers scored four runs in the top of the first inning and picked up four more runs in the top of the sixth to finally put away pesky Lakeview, 11-5, on Friday afternoon.
Ringgold moved to 10-1 overall with their fifth consecutive victory.
Zoey DeFoor had three hits, drove in two runs and scored two more, while Hannah Scott also had three hits. She scored three times and drove in one run.
Maddy Lee had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Riley Burdette was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs, while Aubrey Lakin and Bre Freeman each drove in one run.
Maddy Bacon got the win for Ringgold, while Caroline Wrape took the loss for the Lady Warriors.
Emma Wooten and Britni Newbille each had a hit and an RBI for Lakeview. Lexi Downey picked up a double and Haley Kendrick also singled in the loss.