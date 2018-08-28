For the second year in a row, the Ringgold Middle School Lady Tigers have beaten local power Calhoun on the softball diamond..
Victory No. 2 came on Tuesday in the form of a 5-3 victory in Calhoun.
Riley Heard, Zoey DeFoor and Maddy Bacon had two hits each, while one of DeFoor's hits was a double. Maddy Lee drove in two runs, while Bacon and Aubrey Lakin had one RBI each.
Bacon and Lakin also shared pitching duties. Bacon threw three innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Lakin also pitched three innings, giving up an earned run on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
The Lady Tigers (6-1) will head to Chickamauga on Friday to face Gordon Lee at 5 p.m.