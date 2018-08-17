The Ringgold Lady Tigers finally raised the curtain on the 2018 softball season Thursday in Chattanooga and picked up an 11-7 come-from-behind win over Silverdale Baptist Academy.
Zoey DeFoor had three RBIs to pace the offense, while Maddy Bacon and Riley Heard had two hits each. Riley Burdette finished with one hit and Maddy Lee had a big at-bat for the Lady Tigers as she cleared the bases and scored herself following a Silverdale error.
Bacon struck out two batters in the circle.
Ringgold (1-0) will play at home against Chattanooga Valley on Monday starting at 5 p.m.