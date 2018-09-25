The Ringgold Lady Tigers gave up six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on Tuesday, but had more than enough to score a 15-7 victory over Jasper on Tuesday in a non-NGAC game.
Ringgold had 20 hits on the evening, 19 going for singles. Aubrey Lakin had three hits, scored three runs and drove in three, while Hannah Scott had three hits, including the team's only double. She drove in a pair of runs and swiped two bases.
Emily Love had three hits and two RBIs. Riley Burdette also had three hits and picked up one RBI. Zoey DeFoor had two hits and two RBIs, while Maddy Bacon also had two hits. Chloe Lohmann drove in a pair of runs, while Riley Heard and Bre Freeman had one RBI apiece.
Bacon got the win in the circle. She pitched all seven innings, giving up two earned runs on eight hits with four walks and eight strikeouts.
Ringgold (17-2) is scheduled to play a non region game at Dalton on Thursday, starting at 4:30 p.m.