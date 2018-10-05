A grand slam homerun by Aubrey Burke in the bottom of the third inning erased a 2-0 deficit and gave the Trion Lady Bulldogs a lead they would not relinquish as they beat Ringgold on Friday, 7-2, to sweep the NGAC tournament championship series.
Trion won the first game, 12-2, Thursday afternoon in Ringgold.
Ringgold scored solo runs in the first and the third innings as Maddy Bacon and Aubrey Lakin each drove in a run. But that would be all the runs that the Lady Tigers could muster. Trion would add three more runs in the fifth to pull away.
Zoey DeFoor had two of Ringgold’s four hits. Bre Freeman had a double in the loss. Bacon threw 4.2 innings, giving up seven earned runs on six hits. Lakin allowed one hit in 1.1 relief innings in the circle.
The Lady Tigers finished the year with an 18-4 overall record.