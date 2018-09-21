Maddy Bacon scattered six hits and gave up just one walk as the Ringgold Lady Tigers improved to 15-2 on the season with a 3-1 home win over Catoosa County rival Heritage on Thursday.
Bacon went the distance, striking out two batters, while the run she allowed was unearned. Bre Freeman had two RBIs for the Lady Tigers, while Riley Burdette knocked in one run. Maddy Lee and Hannah Scott had two hits apiece. Lee had a double and scored twice.
Avah Morrison pitched solidly in the loss for the Generals. She gave up just one earned run on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in six innings. Abbie Young was 2-for-2 with a double, while Alexis Faulkenberry drove in the only run of the game for Heritage.