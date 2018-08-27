The Ringgold Middle School Lady Tigers went 4-1 in their own Back To School Tournament at Jack Mattox Park this past weekend.
Ringgold opened tournament play with a 12-0 win over Chattanooga Christian. Riley Heard was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs in the win. Zoe DeFoor and Hannah Scott were each 2-for-3 with one RBI. Riley Burdette was 2-for-2, while Maddy Lee, Maddy Bacon and Emma Stephenson each drove in a run.
Bacon got the win in the circle. She threw all four innings, allowing two hits and striking out four.
Ringgold 6, Lake Forest 3
The Lady Tigers took the lead for good with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Lee had two hits and drove in three runs, while Scott and DeFoor had one RBI each.
Bacon threw five innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in the win.
Ringgold 11, Jasper 4
Burdette and Heard both drove in three runs, while Heard picked up three more hits and scored three more runs. Lee had two hits in the win, while Bacon, Lee and Kallie Branum had one RBI apiece.
Bacon gave up two earned runs on two hits and three walks with two strikeouts in three innings of work.
Ringgold 7, Saddle Ridge 1
It was a tight game throughout until the Lady Tigers erupted for five runs in the top of the fifth inning to put it away.
DeFoor had two RBIs in the victory, while Scott, Aubrey Lakin, Emily Love and Bre Freeman had one RBI each. Heard was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and Lee added a pair of hits.
Lakin got the win in relief, allowing just one earned run on one hit with two walks in 2.2 innings pitched. She finished with five strikeouts.
Heritage 6, Ringgold 5
In Saturday's varsity championship game, the Lady Generals scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 6-2 lead. Ringgold answered with five runs in the bottom of the fifth, which turned out to be the final inning, but came up one run short.
Bacon threw three innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits with one walk. Lakin pitched two innings. She gave up four runs - one earned - on three hits with one strikeout.
Scott had two hits and drove in two runs, while Heard and Lakin had one RBI.
The tournament once again honored the memory of the late Jesse Raines. The former Calhoun Middle School softball standout passed away in August of 2012, just one day after playing in the Back To School Tournament.