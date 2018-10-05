The Ringgold Lady Tigers will head to Trion on Friday, looking to clinch the North Georgia Athletic Conference softball tournament championship.
But there is still a lot of work to be done before the Blue-and-White can hoist the trophy.
Ringgold will need back-to-back victories over the Lady Bulldogs after Trion erupted in the fourth inning on Thursday, en route to a 12-2 victory in the opening game of the best-of-three championship series.
A two-run double in the bottom of the first inning by Maddy Lee staked the Lady Tigers to the early lead and they would carry the two-run advantage into the top of the fourth inning when Trion flexed its muscles.
The Lady Bulldogs put up an eight-spot in the frame to seize control and tacked on four runs in the top of the seventh to salt it away.
Riley Burdette had the only other hit for Ringgold (18-3). Maddy Bacon took the loss as she gave up seven earned runs in four innings in the circle. Aubrey Lakin also allowed four earned runs in 2.2 innings of relief. The two Ringgold pitchers combined to give up seven walks.
Game 2 is set to begin at 4 p.m. Friday at Trion, with a third game, if needed, to immediately follow.