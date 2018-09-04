The Ringgold Lady Tigers scored eight runs in the top of the fifth inning to blow the game open and score a 15-1 decision at LaFayette on Tuesday.
It was a huge day for Lady Tigers' leadoff hitter Riley Heard. Heard had a triple, scored twice and drove in a season-high six runs for Ringgold (8-1).
Zoey DeFoor tripled and drove in a run. Maddy Bacon had a triple and knocked in two runs, while Savannah Stevens also had a triple. Riley Burdette and Maddy Lee doubled in the victory. Lee and DeFoor were the only Ringgold players with two hits. Lee also picked up an RBI, as did Stevens, Emma Stephenson, Aubrey Lakin, and Emily Love.
Bacon got the win in the circle. She pitched 3.1 innings, giving up one earned run on one hit with one walk and two strikeouts.
Suki Williams threw four innings for the Lady Ramblers, allowing four earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts in a walk in the loss. Williams also singled, drew a walk and scored her team's lone run on an RBI by McKenzie Cordell in the bottom of the second inning.
Ringgold will play at Dade on Thursday, while LaFayette will travel to Rossville.