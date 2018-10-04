The Ringgold Lady Tigers rallied from a 3-2 deficit with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and moved on to the North Georgia Athletic Conference tournament finals with a 4-3 home victory over Catoosa County rival Heritage on Wednesday.
Maddy Bacon drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in the tying run before Zoey DeFoor drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI-single.
DeFoor and Riley Heard each finished with two hits and one RBI. Emily Love also had two hits in the victory, while Bacon allowed two earned runs on six hits and five walks in seven innings. She finished the day with two strikeouts.
Heritage had six hits, all singles. Abbie Young had two sacrifices to go with her hit, while Savannah Wilson was credited with the only RBI of the game for the Generals. Avah Morrison surrendered just two earned runs in six innings in the circle. She allowed nine hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
The No. 2-seeded Lady Tigers will host Game 1 of the NGAC tournament finals at 5 p.m. on Thursday against top-seeded Trion, who beat Dade County to advance to the final. Game 2 and Game 3, if needed, would be played at Trion.